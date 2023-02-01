Pullman logo getting a new look

Designers with Arnett Muldrow and Associates presented a potential new city of Pullman logo design Monday to the Pullman City Council. The new design features several "easter egg" symbols, such as a forking river to show the convergence of Paradise Creek and the South Fork of the Palouse River.

The city of Pullman is rebranding, with new logos for the city and its facilities underway to replace current designs.

Tripp Muldrow, with Arnett Muldrow and Associates, presented a draft of the City of Pullman Unifying Place Brand package to the Pullman City Council on Tuesday. The goal of these new designs is to create consistency between government agencies, as well as hide symbolic meaning within Pullman’s logos. The council did not take any action on implementing the logos, and Arnett Muldrow and Associates will continue to finalize the concepts.

Pullman’s seal — characterized by the Washington State University clock tower, wheat and four hills — is getting a makeover. Muldrow said he wanted to keep some design elements similar to the current logo, and first looked at colors. He noticed green is present in every government agency’s logo, as well as yellows, blues and red. Muldrow also looked at WSU’s branding, specifically its bold crimson color.

