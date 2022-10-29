A Pullman man received the maximum sentence in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday after being accused of raping a child.
Douglas Martin, 61, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole in 13 years by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey. He is also ordered to pay the victim $3,000 in restitution.
According to court documents, Martin raped the female victim for a decade, starting when she was 5 years old, and photographed the assaults. While giving the sentence, Libey said the assault is “beyond description, beyond understanding and beyond any sensical degree of humanity.” He added no sentence can be too harsh for what Martin did.