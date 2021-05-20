The Pullman Farmers Market returned Wednesday as a somewhat subdued affair compared to years past, but organizers and attendees say they are hopeful the weekly event will grow in size and activity as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Market Manager Morgan Sherwood said despite revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings, the market will continue to abide by Washington State University guidelines, which includes masking and social distancing. WSU officials said this week they will keep health and safety measures in place until receiving new direction from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.
Sherwood said he is hopeful the market will be able to reintroduce elements like live music, prepared food and larger crowds as the season progresses. He noted Inslee last week set a statewide reopening date for all Washington counties for June 30.
Even though the end of pandemic restriction is in sight, Sherwood said the market, held at the Brelsford WSU Visitors Center, will move forward cautiously.
“I think between now and then will give us some time to figure out what our next approach will be — I definitely don’t want to rush into anything.” he said. “We’re definitely falling back on WSU recommendations and guidelines — we fall into the (Pullman Chamber of Commerce) and so I’m consulting a lot of people when I’m making decisions for the health and safety of the vendors and customers coming in.”
While this first market of the season hosted only five vendors, Sherwood said that number could increase many times over if restrictions are eased and stakeholders feel it is safe to regrow the size of the event.
Vendors said they’re excited for the market to return to full strength, but they’re also grateful to have weathered the pandemic as well as they have.
Jackie Seubert and Kylie King, co-owners of the spa and beauty product business, Love of Modern Style, said they began their business selling soaps, scented candles, bath bombs and other products last July and are grateful to be doing as well as they are. Despite a raft of canceled events last year, the two said their little business has been doing well and they’re excited for a summer season and a more robust slate of events where they can set up shop in the region.
Fellow vendor Shannon Ward said she had to shut down her salmon operation, Two if By Seafood, in the first half of last year and while things were dicey, they were ultimately able to survive.
Ward’s tent offered an array of flash frozen and pre-cooked salmon products that she fishes herself every year. She said every year, they go to Alaska to resupply in June, July and August and then begin selling their products through winter. She said their method of pressure cooking their salmon in its own oil before canning preserves incredible flavor.
Ward said she’s been in business since 2008 and has attended events large and small on either side of the Rocky Mountains, but there’s something special about the Pullman Farmers Market.
“This one, honestly, is my favorite because everybody who’s coming to this market is coming to shop,” she said. “It is rare to have somebody come here and look at everything and then leave.”
While it’s still early in the season, market attendees said they were looking forward to returning to more markets as locally grown, fresh produce becomes more and more available.
Others said they are excited to return for a larger, more lively market.
“Usually there’s a lot more stalls — I’ve been here a bunch of times, but I have seen people who come back every week,” said Pullman resident Bunny Bammes, 20. “I usually just come here just to see — it’s kind of like impulse purchasing at this point but it’s good to support the local businesses … especially in a pandemic.”
The Pullman Farmers Market lasts from May to mid-October. For more information on vendors schedules and services, visit pullmanchamber.com/live-in-pullman/farmers-market/.
