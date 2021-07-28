Pullman, Moscow school boards to discuss masking, budgets

The Moscow School Board today is expected to discuss COVID-19 guidelines for schools in light of recommendations announced Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In response to surges caused by the delta variant, which researchers have said is twice as infectious as the version of the coronavirus that first sparked the pandemic, the CDC is urging universal indoor masking in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
“In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the delta variants and protect others — this includes school,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a media briefing Tuesday.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said he would be discussing the district’s back-to-school COVID-19 plan and offering his recommendation regarding appropriate measures, including whether students, staff, faculty and visitors would be required to wear masks while indoors.
He said Latah County is considered by the CDC to be a region with high transmission. While he declined to say what his recommendation regarding masking would be before he’s had a chance to present it to the board, Bailey said it is his hope that health and safety measures implemented in the coming school year will be temporary.
He said the best thing parents can do to support a safe return to schools is to schedule a vaccination for their child at the earliest opportunity.
“We’re hearing that additional vaccinations for (children) under 12 will happen this fall — that will help us,” Bailey said. “The more people getting vaccinations will help us too, because we can keep these cases down, which will allow us to move back to normal.”
The Pullman School District will meet today as well but administrators said it is unlikely they will discuss the new guidelines until they have some direction from the Washington State Department of Health and the state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
“One of two things will happen. They’ll either say, to (the) district, ‘Well, this is what we recommend you do,’ or ‘This is what we mandate.’ So we’re kind of waiting on that,” said Pullman School Distirct Director of Operations Joe Thornton.
The Pullman School Board will discuss the budget for the coming school year tonight, but district Finance Director Diane Hodge said there will be few surprises. She said the district’s conservative budgeting approach and determination to have strong reserves was key to their ability to weather the pandemic.
She said the budget discussion will also outline how federal aid dollars will be allocated. Hodge said the lion’s share of these funds will be allocated to staff to help reduce class sizes and to districtwide learning recovery efforts.
“We’ve got a learning recovery teacher in each school, and we are in the process of hiring two family engagement coordinators,” Hodge said. “So if kids need extra help, or kids aren’t coming to school, they’re gonna reach out to create that communication line for parents.”
Hodge said the Pullman School Board will consider action on the budget in its Aug. 11 meeting, which will also include a public hearing where members of the community can offer comments.
Jackson can be reached at sjackson@dnews.com.