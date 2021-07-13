The Pullman League of Women Voters will have a primary candidate forum Thursday featuring those seeking election to the Pullman City Council Ward 1 seat this fall.
The Zoom forum is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Thursday and will feature candidates Francis Benjamin, Eric Fejeran, Al Sorensen (incumbent) and Max Williams. Only residents of Ward 1 can vote in the race.
If you have questions about which ward you live in, see the ward map on the league website at lwvpullman.org or at the Pullman Chamber of Commerce website. The Zoom link is available at lwvpullman.org.
Questions to be asked of the candidates can be sent to Deb Olson at olsonbones@aol.com before the forum. The forum is cosponsored by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce.
Ballots will be mailed to Ward 1 voters beginning Friday and must be returned to the Whitman County Election Office by Aug.3 by mail, by drop box, or in person. The top two candidates from the primary election advance to the general election in November. If you are not registered to vote or have moved since the November election, go to vote.wa.gov.