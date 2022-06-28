The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Board just announced their bi-annual education award recipients.
Stated in a news release Wednesday, the
Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Board recently awarded $7,000 in scholarships to hospital employees, which can be used in the fall 2022 semester.
Recipients of the bi-annual education award include hospital employees Madisen Hollingshead, Dustene Johnston, Kim Magan and Angela Rinaldi, according to a PRH news release. Hollingshead and Johnston both received the Staff Education Award for $2,500. Meagan and Rinaldi received $1,000 with the RN to BSN education Award.
The Foundation’s Governance Committee reviews applications and awards education funds twice a year. Pullman Regional Hospital employees are eligible to receive these funds in forms of Staff Education Awards and RN to BSN Education Awards.
In the fall, the Foundation will partner with the Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences for the Gaskins Scholars Program. This program honors Bill Gaskins, who had a strong relationship with WSU and the Pullman Regional Hospital. In his legacy, the awards given will be able to fund students who are committed to serving local, small communities, according to the release.