Pullman residents next week will have a chance to learn more about the rock quarry proposal located near an elementary school, as well as the possibility of e-scooters being deployed at Washington State University.
The Pullman Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing Monday related to the environmental affects of a proposed rock quarry project near Kamiak Elementary
The State Environmental Policy Act in April determined that the Mader Rock Excavation project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental impacts.
The rock crushing operation is for future residential development and is expected to have a 10-to 15-year timeline.
There are plans for residential housing and a small number of mixed-use developments spanning 342 acres. After the rock quarry is exhausted, the area could be transformed into a park, stormwater pond or commercial space in the future.
Two landowners living near the proposed rock quarry site filed an appeal to the SEPA determination in May claiming the project will have “devastating impacts” for them and their neighbors. They also claim that Mader Development did not disclose pertinent information in their SEPA checklist.
They are concerned about adverse effects to air quality, water quality, traffic and wildlife. They also share concerns about noise pollution and fire risks.
The Pullman School District wrote a letter to the city in early April also expressing concerns about air quality, noise pollution and traffic hazards posed by trucks hauling rocks away from the quarry site.
The public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. More information can be found at go.boarddocs.com/wa/pullman/Board.nsf/Public.
On Tuesday, the Pullman City Council will hear a presentation regarding the possibility of e-scooters and e-bikes being deployed on the Washington State University campus.
According to meeting documents, WSU has been negotiating with Spin Micromobility to provide these services to campus. No agreement was in place as of Friday.
City administrator Mike Urban said city staff members are concerned about these devices being used and abandoned in places off-campus, such as the downtown area in front of businesses.
The city council invited a Spin Micromobility representative to give a presentation on the devices during its Tuesday meeting.
Current Pullman city code states scooters are prohibited from being operated in the central business district, which encompasses downtown, as well as on any street with a maximum speed limit of 25 mph.
