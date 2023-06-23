Not a one-trick pony

Navtaj Singh sits in his home in Pullman in front of words he spelled correctly in the Scripps Spelling Bee, where he placed 12th.

 August Frank/Tribune

After tying for 12th place at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, 12-year-old Navtaj Singh of Pullman says even though he likes competitions, there’s a lot more to him than just being a good speller.

“Spelling bee isn’t actually my main hobby,” he said.

When he’s not prepping for the bee, Singh said, he likes to play chess, solve Rubik’s Cubes and play board games like “Clue” and “Sorry!” with his 15-year-old sister, Gurveena Singh.

