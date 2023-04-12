The Pullman City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to create a Transportation Benefit District, which will raise sales taxes to fund street repairs.
Councilors came together Tuesday evening during their regular meeting. City Administrator Mike Urban presented an ordinance to create a Transportation Benefit District, which was approved. Mayor Glenn Johnson also ratified an emergency declaration pertaining to a downtown water main that broke Sunday.
Councilors first mulled the idea of creating a Transportation Benefit District in 2021, when they received a backlog of reports of street repairs within the city. The council discussed the ordinance again in March as councilors expressed strong approval.
The district is governed by the City Council, which has the ability to implement a new sales tax within city limits. The sales tax increase will create a new source of revenue that will be used on transportation projects like street maintenance.
A Pullman Transportation Benefit District board will be created, which has the authority to add up to one-tenth of 1% to the sales tax rate within the city. Also, a voter-approved measure would allow for up to three-tenths of 1% to be added. Pullman’s current sales tax rate is 7.9%.
One-tenth of 1% sales tax rate increase would generate about $500,000 annually, and a three-tenths of 1% increase would create around $1.4 million in revenue annually.
The council is still deciding when to enact the ordinance, as well as create a board to govern the district.
Johnson also declared a state of emergency during the meeting, as a result of safety issues created by a water main that ruptured. The water main is located in the south fork of the Palouse river, just below the Kamiaken Street Bridge.
The break caused low water pressure for eight homes in the area, as well as a water outage for two downtown businesses. City crews were able to isolate the rupture by shutting off valves up and downstream of the break. All issues, other than the break itself, have been resolved and all water supply has been restored.
The ratification of the emergency declaration allows city staff to waive the public bidding requirement for the city to enter into contracts for any cleanup needed for flooding and water damage to City property. As well as expenditures of the emergency fund and mutual aid agreements from the State of Washington.
“We appreciate everyone who helped us with the water break on Sunday afternoon,” said Johnson. “The speedy response from (engineers), police, fire and other city staff secured the scene and minimized water impacts. Excellent work by all.”