The Pullman City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to create a Transportation Benefit District, which will raise sales taxes to fund street repairs.

Councilors came together Tuesday evening during their regular meeting. City Administrator Mike Urban presented an ordinance to create a Transportation Benefit District, which was approved. Mayor Glenn Johnson also ratified an emergency declaration pertaining to a downtown water main that broke Sunday.

Councilors first mulled the idea of creating a Transportation Benefit District in 2021, when they received a backlog of reports of street repairs within the city. The council discussed the ordinance again in March as councilors expressed strong approval.