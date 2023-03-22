The City of Pullman has launched a zone change webpage, along with a flowchart, to help the community better understand the rezone application for the proposed biodiesel plant.
The webpage will provide information about the zone change application process and make people aware of opportunities for public comment, according to a City of Pullman news release.
The Port of Whitman County Commissioners agreed to buy land south of Old Wawawai Road on Jan. 25, according to past reporting. The port then submitted a rezone application to the city March 2. Its application asked to rezone about 80 acres within city limits from residential to commercial land.
The site encompasses over 180 acres, where the port has proposed to build an Agricultural Advancement Campus. The location is near Whispering Hills subdivision and the Pullman Public School District, where the port’s partner AgTech OS would like to build a biodiesel plant. The plant would process virgin canola oil into fuel.
The application must be reviewed by several groups: first the Community Development Department, then the Planning Commission and finally the City Council, according to the release.
As the application is reviewed, the City of Pullman will first announce a preliminary determination, and once presented, a 14-day public comment period will follow, according to the release. A public notice will be posted by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News when this period commences. All comments submitted must be written.
After the public comment period has ended, the rezone application will be added to the Planning Commission’s meeting agenda, according to the release.
During the Planning Commission’s meeting, a public hearing will be hosted. The Planning Commission will then create a recommendation to be presented to the City Council.
The City Council will then choose to either approve, deny or remand the port’s request to the planning commission, according to the release. If approved by the City Council, local and state permitting would follow.
More information about the zone change application process can be viewed at the city’s webpage.