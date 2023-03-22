The City of Pullman has launched a zone change webpage, along with a flowchart, to help the community better understand the rezone application for the proposed biodiesel plant.

The webpage will provide information about the zone change application process and make people aware of opportunities for public comment, according to a City of Pullman news release.

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners agreed to buy land south of Old Wawawai Road on Jan. 25, according to past reporting. The port then submitted a rezone application to the city March 2. Its application asked to rezone about 80 acres within city limits from residential to commercial land.

