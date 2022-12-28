Parks and roads were submerged in standing water Tuesday in Moscow as precipitation and melting snow pushed Paradise Creek past its flood stage.
The National Weather Service reported the creek’s water level was at 10.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon, which exceeds its minor flood stage of 9.2 feet.
Tyler Palmer, Moscow deputy city supervisor, said he believed the flooding would crest Tuesday.
“We’ve probably seen the worst of it,” he said.
Several flooded roads were closed to traffic Tuesday as the water rose to nearby homes. Among the affected areas were Hillcrest Drive, Bridge Street, Roosevelt Street, Mountain View Park, Heron’s Hideout Park, Berman Creekside Park, areas near the South Fork of the Palouse, the bike path near the University of Idaho and part of North Polk Street.
Residents Jim Masciotra and Carole Kneale stood outside and watched water encroach on their homes as the creek overflowed onto Hillcrest Drive and Bridge Street.
“At this point, sandbags aren’t going to do anything,” Kneale said.
Its proximity to Paradise Creek means this neighborhood is prone to flooding, so Tuesday’s event was not a surprise to Kneale.
“It kind of is what it is,” she said.
Masciotra said he was aware his house was in a floodplain when he moved there in 2020, so he made sure to put two sump pumps on their own electrical system in preparation for any flooding at his house.
As they watched, one vehicle attempted to drive through the deep standing water only to turn around and go back. The NWS advises drivers not to cross flooded roadways.
Both Masciotra and Kneale said this flooding could have been prevented if the city did a better job of clearing debris from Paradise Creek.
“I just think it’s the city’s responsibility to keep that waterway clear and they’re not doing it,” Masciotra said.
Palmer said most of the creek is privately owned and maintaining it is under the obligation of those landowners.
If the city is alerted of debris in the creek, it will work to educate the landowner about resources available to clear the waterway.
Palmer said the city is working with a consultant on a study that will recommend infrastructure projects the city can pursue to mitigate flooding in the future.
There were no significant flooding events in Pullman, according to Pullman Public Works Director Shawn Kohtz. However, the Pullman Fire Department did respond to dozens of indoor floods caused by broken sprinkler systems, said assistant fire chief Ryan Scharnhorst.
Scharnhorst said his department responded to 40 of these calls between Friday and Sunday as rising temperatures thawed frozen pipes.
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said his department responded to approximately 15 instances of frozen pipes breaking in Moscow during the holiday weekend and Monday.
Brian Wilson, operation manager for Whitman County’s public works department, said Warner and Fanning roads were closed near Oakesdale because of water on the roadway.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Palouse until this afternoon and a high wind warning until this morning.
Wind gusts were forecast to be as high as 55 mph. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Power outages are expected.