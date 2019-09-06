Moscow’s Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center will serve as a polling location through next year, said Latah County Elections Director Jennifer Henrichs.
Latah County commissioners approved an agreement Wednesday with the city of Moscow for use of the city’s facility as a polling location through 2020.
The move comes after last year’s record-setting midterm election crowd at the Latah County Fairgrounds — the only polling location for Moscow residents until Wednesday’s agreement. It was the highest voter turnout in Latah County for midterm elections since 1994.
With approval of the HIRC as a second polling site, precincts 2, 3, 4 and 17 — which comprise most of north Moscow’s voters — will vote at the city recreation center on East F Street, Henrichs told county commissioners last month.
Henrichs said there are 3,802 registered voters in the four north Moscow precincts, and about 800 of them reside outside the city limits.
Henrichs said the county commissioners, who sign off on polling locations, will do so in about one month.
She said county officials are searching for a third polling location for next year on the University of Idaho campus.