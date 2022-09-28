Recent rains have limited activity and growth on wildfires in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and most road and trail closures have now been lifted.
But forest visitors are still urged to be cautious when in the forest because of the environmental damage from recent fires.
Jim Wimer, fire information specialist for the forest, said recently burned areas such as around Williams Creek near Orogrande can be unstable.
“The soils, trees, rocks and everything else that was being held on the hillsides by the dense vegetation that burned are now fully exposed to the elements. And gravity is always working,” Wimer said in a news release.
Falling trees, rolling rocks, flowing mud and debris can quickly create hazardous conditions for forest visitors, especially in areas where communication is limited, he said.
“It’s good to know the weather forecasts for any area of the forest you may be heading (to) and try to avoid recently burned areas if there is any heavy rain or wind predicted,” Wimer said.
The threat of fire isn’t entirely over, he added. Many of the river canyons and lower grasslands can still dry out quickly with a day or two of sun and wind. Forest users are encouraged to remain diligent with campfires and general fire safety.
Some of the recent fires that continue to burn, though with little activity, include:
The Twin Lakes Fire, which is 23 miles southwest of Elk City, is burning about 1,000 acres.
The Glover Fire and Little Copper Fire, both near Lowell, are burning about 320 acres and 747 acres, respectively.
The Caledonia Fire about 18 miles northeast of Kelly Forks Work Center is burning 1,469 acres.
The Lower Twin Fire, which is 20 miles northeast of Headquarters, is burning at 1,856 acres.
The Van Camp Fire about 15 miles northeast of Syringa is estimated at 2,750 acres.
The Williams Creek Fire burned about 16,084 acres near Orogrande. The area closure has been lifted but road work may be taking place between Orogrande and Orogrande Summit.