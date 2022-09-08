GRANGEVILLE — Orogrande residents were immediately evacuated to safety Wednesday evening after Red Flag weather conditions on the Williams Creek Fire turned “squirrelly and erratic,” according to a news release from the fire command center.

The fire made a 3- to 4-miles push from the west side of Orogrande under the influence of strong, gusty winds, prompting the incident commander of the fire to order the Level 3 “Go” evacuations for safety reasons.

Firefighters disengaged and pulled back to staging areas to assess and reevaluate the fire’s progression. A large column of smoke was visible in many areas, darkening the skies above the Camas Prairie with eerie gloominess by midday Wednesday.

