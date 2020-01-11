The 2020 Women in Agriculture Conference all-day event will be held Jan. 25 in Room 62 of the Agricultural Science Building on the University of Idaho Campus, 606 S. Rayburn St., Moscow.
This year’s conference theme, “Healthy Farms,” will cover the topic of cultivating personal resilience to handle the “ups and downs” as a female farmer.
Featured speakers include Brenda Mack, a third-generation farmer in Minnesota and professor at Bemidji State University; Shauna Reitmeier, third-generation farmer who specializes in behavioral health with the Northwest Mental Health Center in Minnesota; Sue Schneider with the Colorado University Extension; and Gabrielle McNally, who represents the Women for the Land: American Farmland Trust’s Initiative, as well as a local panel of women farmers.
Registration is $30 through Friday, or $35 Jan. 18-24.
Conference registration fees includes the workshop, conference materials, a light breakfast and lunch.
For details about the conference or to register, visit womeninag.wsu.edu.