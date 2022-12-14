Some of the reaction around college football following the death of veteran college football coach Mike Leach:
“Coach Leach changed the game of football. His ‘Air Raid’ philosophy impacted the sport on the NFL, college and high school levels. His legacy in the sport of football will endure through all his former players, coaches and staff who had the fortune of learning from one of the great minds ever to coach the sport.”
— WSU athletic director Pat Chun
“My friend Mike Leach moved on yesterday. One of the most curious, inventive, independent minded wild men to ever walk the earth. He was a gem like no other. Put a prayer up there for his his wife Sharon and their kids.”
— Actor Matthew McConaughey
“Coach you will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on. Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others.”
— USC football coach and Leach disciple Lincoln Riley
“I truly loved coach Leach and every minute I shared with him. I have been able to work with several of his former players and coaches, and they have told so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives. Going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for coach, his unique personality and his innovate mind, and I can’t imagine college football without him. I’m grateful to be a part of his final win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner he is. I know God is welcoming The Pirate home now.”
— Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin
“Condolences to Mike Leach’s family. I’ll never forget CollegeGameDay trip to Pullman. He asked me to be on his coach’s show. We might’ve talked ball. Gave me my first sip of Cuban coffee. Expounded on Geronimo as a leader. Fine man. Influential coach. We will miss him.”
— ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis
“Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Coach. So grateful for everything you did for my family and all of college football. You were one hell of a guy to learn from, I am forever grateful for the opportunities you gave me. Forever a legend. Forever in our hearts.”
— former WSU running back Max Borghi
“Every conversation with Mike made you think. His humor, depth and point of view continually challenged all of us to think differently and reevaluate our perspectives. His innovative approach to the game contributed to the evolution of college football.” — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
“It’s hard to put into words the impact that Mike Leach had on the players he coached, the game of football and me personally. He was a unique personality and independent thinker and a great friend. No one had a greater influence on my life other than my father.” — TCU coach Sonny Dykes.
“I think that everything to him was about functionality. I think that’s why he was able to beat people that might have had more talent. Because he just had such a practical, highly functional way of looking at things.” — Former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen, now at Auburn.
“I was in 1st grade when Graham threw the ball to Crabtree against Texas. Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17 year old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach.” — Mississippi State QB Will Rogers.
“His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today. Off the field, he was one of a kind – an incredible storyteller, a man full of wisdom and someone who always cared about his former players and coaches.” – Tennessee coach Josh Heupel.
“We had some disagreements. Like, I’m kind of the opposite on the aliens/ Bigfoot deal. And we used to have arguments over Quanah Parker and Geronimo. I’m a Quanah Parker guy. And, over Comanches and Apaches, who were the better warriors ... We pretty much agreed on pirates. And, we pretty much had agreement on Civil War history. We disagreed on things like What-a-Burger and In-N-Out Burger. I mean, we probably covered it all. We were together for 10 years and we did a lot of that.” — retired coach Hal Mumme.
“I think Mike’s legacy is that he’s a brilliant guy who people were totally entertained to be around. And he was a coach who was never afraid to work without a net. He’s the most honest person I’ve ever known.” — Mumme.
“Our sport was better because of Mike Leach and is far less interesting without him.” – Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.