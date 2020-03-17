Spring events, including the Moscow Renaissance Fair, Moscow Hemp Fest and the first Moscow Farmers Market, are canceled because of COVID-19.
City facilities, events and programs are closed or canceled until at least May 5 in Moscow in response to the pandemic threat identified by the World Health Organization as COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus. Moscow City Council meetings, like the one Monday night at City Hall, will look different, too, during that time.
The council approved a resolution Monday continuing the local emergency proclamation, which Mayor Bill Lambert issued Friday in response to the novel coronavirus, until May 5.
Lambert’s proclamation followed an emergency declaration issued by President Donald Trump and a state of emergency declared by Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Jen Pfiffner, deputy city supervisor of culture, recreation and employee services, told the council the city canceled the three aforementioned events in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of limiting public gatherings of 50 or more people. She said she hopes the farmers market will resume the second Saturday in May.
Any city permit authorizing groups of greater than 50 people before the first week of May has been revoked or will not be approved, according to a city news release.
Pfiffner said the city is evaluating the status of COVID-19 on a day-to-day and week-to-week basis to see if any closures, cancellations or postponements to city facilities, programs and events need to be changed.
She said the city is suspending all Parks and Recreation programs through May 5 and the city will not terminate its water, sewer or sanitation services for nonpayment of bills through the end of April.
For facilities, the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center gym and multipurpose room, Eggan Youth Center, Third Street Gallery at City Hall and the Moscow School District Community Playfields are closed as a result of the resolution, Pfiffner said.
City council meetings will continue as usual, but public comment periods will be suspended temporarily. The release said comments may be shared directly with the council either electronically to council@ci.moscow.id.us or call (208) 883-7015.
Public presentations and city commission reports will also be postponed at council meetings.“These meetings are going to be short, brief and to the point so that we do not take a chance in getting our citizens infected as well as our council and our staff,” Lambert said.
The staff recognition report, public comment and mayor’s response period and Heart of the Arts annual report on the 1912 Center were removed from Monday night’s agenda. Reports, which typically conclude the city council meetings, were also removed.
“The seven years that I’ve been the mayor we’ve tried very, very hard to get as many people down here as possible,” Lambert said, referring to council meetings at City Hall. “Now, we’re doing the exact opposite of that because of this COVID-19 that we have.”
Pfiffner said city commission meetings are canceled through May 5, except those that have legal or quasi-judicial business, such as the Planning and Zoning Commission, Tree Commission and Board of Adjustment.
Pffifner said city staff transitioned to Tier Two of its Pandemic Preparedness Plan, which essentially means implementing “social distancing.” Employees will work remotely where possible, services will continue to be available and the public is encouraged to contact staffthrough email or phone, according to the release.
At Monday’s council meeting, social distancing was on display as Lambert and councilors Art Bettge, Gina Taruscio and Sandra Kelly were separated by about six feet or more. Councilors Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala phoned in for the meeting. City staff representation was cut in about half with Pfiffner doing most of the presentation of agenda items.
Lambert, a former longtime Moscow Safeway manager, encouraged residents to keep their neighbors in mind when grocery shopping, referring to the vacant shelves at Moscow stores.
“Don’t buy more than you need … think about your neighbors, think about your family, think about your friends and think about those that are struggling, having a little bit of a tough time,” Lambert said.
In other business, the council approved:
The Moscow Police Department to enter into mutual aid agreements with the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Asotin County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarkston Police Department.
The purchase of playground equipment and rubber tile safety surfacing for $58,000 from Allplay Systems for Jim Lyle Rotary Park and an additional $3,000 for materials and supplies for parks staff to install the playground equipment and rubber tile safety surfacing with funding from the Hamilton Fund. Pfiffner said the installation will be this summer.
The 2020 Moscow Farmers Market Handbook.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.