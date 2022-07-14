Rendezvous in the Park has reached its 40th anniversary this year and is ready to celebrate local music and the community around it. The three-day concert returns in full force starting today with a lineup of local bands.
Rendezvous for Kids, the morning companion to the evening festivities, is also celebrating a milestone of 30 years. Leeanne Noble, the coordinator, said a full lineup of activities is planned.
Kids can also choose from 18 activity stations and there will be 10 projects the kids can complete. Linda Canary, who was one of the founders of Rendezvous for Kids, will return this year to run a clay station at the two-day event. Kids can also practice weaving by making lanyards, visit the tattoo parlor or nail salon, make buttons or visit the robot station. The classics of tie-dyeing, card-making and acrylic-painting will also be making a comeback.
Noble said she wanted to provide the kids with a wide range of activities. She is a volunteer like all of the coordinators for both events and works full time in a day care. After both events were halted because of the pandemic, Noble is excited to plan her second Rendezvous for Kids.
“I wanted it to have a lot of fun moments for the kids,” Noble said.
Rendezvous for Kids is open to all children ages 3 to 12, but children ages 3-4 must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $35 for both mornings or $20 for one morning and the event is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both Thursday and Friday at East City Park in Moscow. Children should have a water bottle, sunscreen and a bag. Registration can be done online at rendezvousinthepark.com or in person.
A lunch of pizza will be provided after a dance party at the end of each day, Noble said. The children will also have the chance to make their own music with every instrument Noble can find for them.
A dinosaur might even be able to make an appearance, Noble said.
The Rendezvous in the Park concerts start at 4:30 p.m. each of the next three days and tickets cost $50 for a festival pass and $25 for a single day. Tonight, the bands Golden Boy and Desolation Horse will co-headline with opening performances from Meredith Lane and Pumice Pocket.
Keeping the festival local doesn’t only apply to tonight’s performances, President Tom Preston said, but also the refreshments available. The beer garden returns with a selection from local breweries like Hunga Dunga and Colter Creek wine.
Rendezvous in the Park is a celebration of local music, Preston said, and the support of the community is part of the event’s success.
“It’s really because of the community support,” Preston said.
There will be performances Friday from Redline Syndicate, Little Hurricane and Ripe. The final concert is on Saturday and will have performances from Bob Fossil, Massy Ferguson and Katie Pruitt.
Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Rendezvous in the Park
WHEN: Starts at 4:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday
WHERE: East City Park, Moscow
HIGHLIGHTS: Tonight’s show is full of local bands, Friday and Saturday have a mix of up-and-coming musicians and local bands. Past community favorites like Lil Hurricane and Massy Ferguson will return to the stage.