Mobile home residents in and around Moscow are searching for solutions as they face dramatic rent increases they fear could leave them homeless.

The Latah County commissioners met Tuesday with several residents who are living in mobile home communities recently purchased by Hurst & Son LLC, a privately owned investment, property management and construction company. It purchased Abiel Community, Appaloosa Community, Palouse Hills Community and Woodland Heights Community from Gary Lester.

University of Idaho sociology professor Leontina Hormel said residents are facing rent increases from 40% to 55% under the new ownership. Suzy James, a six-year resident of Woodland Heights, said her monthly lot rent will increase from $340 to $525. Breanna Sipley, a four-year-resident of Abiel, said her rent is being raised from $375 to around $550.

