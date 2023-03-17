BOISE — Idaho’s shortage of workers providing direct care to elderly people and those with disabilities exceeds nationwide shortages, leaving those who rely on those services in grim conditions, according to a report released by the Office of Performance Evaluations.

OPE released its findings at a Joint Legislative Oversight Committee meeting Thursday; the office was directed to complete the report by the committee last session and could not release its findings until the committee approved it.

The report found that Idaho is about 3,000 workers below national staffing levels and estimates this shortfall could grow to 9,500 in the next decade. The primary reason for the shortage is low compensation for workers, driven largely by low Medicaid rates. Medicaid is often the main funding source for these types of services because private insurance and Medicare don’t typically cover long-term direct care services.

