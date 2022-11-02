An updated economic forecast suggests Idaho will see a modest slowdown in employment growth next year, but won’t dip into a recession regardless of what happens nationally.

The state Division of Financial Management released the updated forecast this week. It’s based on the latest national forecast from IHS Markit, a London-based firm that provides global economic projections.

A number of economists think the United States is already in a recession, after gross domestic product declined during the first two quarters of 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you