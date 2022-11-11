Recent growth projections suggest Latah and Nez Perce counties may be “at the tip of the spear” when it comes to needing more space for school-age children.

The projections, which were based on 2020 census population data, indicate Idaho could have nearly 40,000 more K-8 students in 2030 than it has today.

That translates into a substantial need for new school facilities over the next decade.

Tags

Recommended for you