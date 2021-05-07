Efforts to fill the legislative seat previously held by Aaron von Ehlinger, of Lewiston, are still up in the air, as local Republican officials continue to mull their options.
The issue seemed to be settled Monday evening, when the 6th Legislative District Republican Central Committee submitted the names of its top three choices to Gov. Brad Little for consideration.
In order of preference, the candidates were Glen Baldwin, of Culdesac; Leland farmer Robert Blair; and Opportunities Unlimited President and CEO Hannah Liedkie.
By state law, Little has 15 days from the time he received the names to appoint one of them to replace von Ehlinger, who resigned April 29 after the House Ethics Committee concluded he engaged in conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House.
Following Monday’s meeting, however, some local Republicans reviewed Liedkie’s social media posts and began raising concerns that she might hold “liberal views.”
That prompted an uproar among local party members that hasn’t died down yet.
“I’ve gotten over 2,000 phone calls,” said Heather Rogers, who chairs the 6th District central committee. “Opinions are very mixed. I have members who absolutely want to remove her name (from the list of finalists) and others who want to leave it alone. Some want a better vetting process and some say she’d be a great legislator.”
Rogers was one of eight people nominated to replace von Ehlinger. However, she has since removed her name from consideration to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.
“My job is to facilitate (central committee) meetings,” she said. “We need to have party unity.”
Rogers said the central committee does plan to hold a meeting in the coming days, both to discuss the situation with Liedkie and to address the need to write bylaws for the district.
Although removing Liedkie’s name from the list of finalists isn’t on the meeting agenda, any precinct captain could make a motion to pursue that action.
“Hypothetically, yes,” Rogers said. “But I think the consensus of the body is that they won’t. I think the focus is on how do we learn from our mistakes and better vet candidates in the future.”
The day, time and location of the meeting still hasn’t been set, she said. Whether it’s open to the public or not may depend on the size of the venue.
GOP officials say revising a list of finalists after the names have been submitted to the governor could be uncharted territory.
Clinton Daniel, the Region 2 GOP chairman, said he’s never heard of it happening before. Former Bonner County commissioner and respected parliamentarian Cornel Rasor — who served as parliamentarian for Monday’s meeting — also said it would be a new one for him.
“It’s possible (to do it),” he said, “but there’s a very narrow window. They only have a certain amount of time to get the names to the governor.”
The governor’s office did not immediately respond when asked if interviews are being conducted with the three finalists.
During Monday’s meeting, Baldwin described himself as a welder, fabricator and sculptor. He’s been involved with the local Republican organization for six years and was a finalist last year, when von Ehlinger was appointed to fill out the remainder of Rep. Thyra Stevenson’s term after she died of a heart attack.
Given the circumstances surrounding von Ehlinger’s resignation, all eight nominees were asked about their criminal record. Baldwin acknowledged having a felony drug conviction from 1972, when he was in his early 20s, for delivery of controlled substances. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
The Idaho Constitution bans convicted felons from holding public office, until such time as their citizenship rights have been restored, which includes the right to vote.
Blair is a Leland-area farmer who received the 2013 Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in Agriculture for his efforts to incorporate drones and other technological innovations in his agricultural practices.
Liedkie runs Opportunities Unlimited, a nonprofit organization that helps people with disabilities find employment opportunities. She indicated she also has experience working with lawmakers in Boise to pass legislation.
Barring any revisions from the 6th District central committee, the governor has until May 18 to make an appointment.
