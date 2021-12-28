Residents urged to stay indoors

As the temperatures drop into the teens and single digits this week, residents are cautioned against spending long periods of time outdoors.
The National Weather Service shows colder than normal weather throughout the week with overnight temperatures potentially dipping to nearly 0 degrees.
Dr. Nick Garrett, director of the Gritman Medical Center emergency room, said people need to limit their outdoor activities as much as possible this week.
“You have a lot less room for error in terms of how much time you’re spending in the cold,” he said.
This is particularly true for children and the elderly, he said. Garrett said children lose a lot more heat from their skin than adults, and must wear plenty of layers and coverings if they go outside.
Parents should reach out to a doctor if they notice discoloration of the skin because of the freezing weather. He advises parents to warm their child’s extremities with 100-105 degree water if they get really cold.
Garrett also said people should be mindful of their elderly neighbors and relatives living on their own. If the heat or power goes out in their residence, temperatures inside can become dangerously cold, he said.
Temperatures this low lead to ice, and ice leads to trips to the emergency room.
“We’ve seen a number of people with traumatic injuries from falling on the ice over the Christmas weekend,” Garrett said.
Garrett said the emergency department commonly sees these injuries this type of year, and it often happens to people on their own driveway.
As of now, the cities of Pullman and Moscow have not set up warming shelters, but will continue to monitor in case there is need for one.
Pullman Police Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said if there is a need — such as a power outage in the city — staff will be ready to establish one quickly at the Pullman Senior Center.
Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Jen Pfiffner said Moscow is also keeping an eye on the need for a shelter. She said anybody who needs immediate assistance should call 911, and the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center’s doors are always open to the public during its hours of operation 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel said arctic air moving through the area is causing the cooler than normal weather.
He said it will continue through Saturday, so anyone planning New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day festivities should anticipate these cold conditions.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.