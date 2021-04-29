Residents worry about developments

Despite some residents’ concerns about water supply, traffic and growth, the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended approving a planned unit development and preliminary plat of a 2.16-acre development on the corner of Third Street and Mountain View Road.
The acreage is planned to be subdivided to create 10 twin-home parcels, four townhouse parcels and one Neighborhood Business parcel as part of the Harvest Hills First Addition.
Moscow Planning Manager Mike Ray said the type of development proposed in the Neighborhood Business parcel has not been determined.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Nels Reese said the two Harvest Hills projects discussed Wednesday have been in the works for several years and there are homes already constructed around the proposed developments.
“The thought that we won’t fill it in, I think you have to walk away from that,” Reese said. “It’s going to fill in … Idaho is one of the growing states. You can get used to it. If you don’t want to be in a state that isn’t growing, go to New York.”
About seven people, not including the applicant, spoke during the public hearing on the Harvest Hills First Addition, and most expressed worry about the stress the development would have on Moscow’s declining aquifer, pedestrian safety issues brought on by increased traffic and/or the growth of a small town.
Commission Chairman Robb Parish said the commission received a number of emails from residents about the proposed project.
Regarding traffic, Ray said Mountain View Road is a minor arterial and Third Street is a collector street.
“Those are intended to carry the highest volumes of traffic in the city,” he said.
Ray said measures, like sidewalks, bicycle lanes and a roundabout at the intersection of Sixth Street and Mountain View Road, have or will be taken to address traffic and pedestrian safety concerns.
Regarding water supply, Ray said the city utilizes about half of what its current water right is. The city’s policy regarding water usage is to promote conservation, he said.
The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee has identified water supply alternatives for the region but one has yet to be selected.
The commission also recommended approving a preliminary plat of a 17.2-acre area, referred to as Harvest Hills Second Addition, that would create 56 single-family parcels. The proposed development is on the east side of Harvest Hills First Addition.
Phil Rheingans, of Moscow, is the developer for both Harvest Hills additions.
The commission’s last action was recommending approval to City Council the University Gateway on Sixth final plat and final planned unit development, which is located north of the intersection of Sixth Street and Deakin Avenue near the east entrance to the University of Idaho.
The planned unit development is a 1.41-acre area that would create 27 townhouse dwellings and a four-story multi-family building containing 18 dwelling units with enclosed parking on the ground floor.
The preliminary subdivision plat is a 2.49-acre area that would create 27 townhouse parcels, one multi-family residential parcel and three Central Business parcels.
The commission at its next meeting, scheduled for May 12, will consider approving a Relevant Criteria and Standards document for each of the Harvest Hills additions proposals. After that, the City Council will consider the preliminary plats and planned unit developments for all three projects.
