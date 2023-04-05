Putting stock in your school

Earl Bennett displays some of the stock certificates he's bestowing to UI. 

 Anthony Kuipers/Daily News

Earl Bennett is a Genesee resident, a former Idaho geologist and former University of Idaho professor.

He is also a scripophilist — that is, someone who collects stock certificates. In particular, he collects stock certificates related to the Idaho mining industry.

He has collected 1,500 stock certificates over the course of approximately 25 years. In total, they are worth an estimated $60,000.