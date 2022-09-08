Retiring superintendent wants to give 110%

Bailey

Greg Bailey announced last week that he will be retiring in June, but the Moscow School District superintendent promised he is not counting down the days.

“I told my staff I will still give 100% or 110% to this school district throughout this year,” he said Wednesday.

This school year will be Bailey’s 10th with Moscow School District and his 37th in education. He has spent 31 of those years as an administrator in Idaho.

