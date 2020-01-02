Riley Saldecke, 10, began the new decade solidifying her reputation as the adventurous one in her Lewiston family.
In spite of her shyness, Riley has embraced activities, such as completing a ropes course on a cruise ship that culminated in walking a plank less than a foot wide off the side of the ship, tethered to the vessel by a harness, said her mother, Shanna Saldecke.
So it didn’t necessarily surprise the Camelot Elementary School student’s parents when she told them she wanted to participate in the 20th annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day.
“I’m pretty nervous. It’s my first time,” Riley said as she stood shivering with her mother, 151 swimmers and many onlookers before the event at Hells Canyon Resort marina in Clarkston.
The plunge went off without anyone getting hurt, following a format perfected over two decades.
A paramedic crew arrived to provide aid if anyone got hurt as people congregated. Just a few minutes before noon, the organizer, Jett Vallandigham, got on a megaphone, reminded the crowd to be careful of the current and gave a weather report.
The water temperature was 37.5 degrees. It has been as high as 41 degrees and as low as 32.5 degrees.
A relatively warm air temperature of 51 degrees was countered by gales so strong they whipped the Snake River into white caps, making it one of the milder, but not the mildest outing, in the event’s history.
Swimmers wearing everything from red long johns to bikinis gathered on two docks on either side of a boat launch. They waved to family and friends nearby bundled in jackets, taking pictures.
Then, after a countdown, they began jumping off the docks in waves. Vallandigham stood in the water, holding a flotation device. She stayed there almost 10 long minutes until every swimmer was safe.
Her sister, Jeanne Vallandigham, passed out certificates to everyone who subjected themselves to the frigid dunk. Riley followed a line of people onto a dock, then carefully picked a spot on the east side, closest to the shore, before jumping in feet first.
Her cheeks turned bright red as she hurried to her mother, who waited near the water’s edge. She helped wrap Riley in a towel, and then walked with her to the shelter of their car.
Riley’s older brother, Corbin Saldecke, 12, was on hand to support Riley, too. Like their mom and dad, Corbin was more than content to view his sister’s feat from the warmth of dry land.
“She says she’s going to get us all plaques that say ‘chicken,’ ” he said.
Riley was among many taking the Polar Plunge for the first time Wednesday. One of the oldest newcomers was a 74-year-old Clarkston resident, Diane Ostrom, who fills her weekdays by volunteering at a food bank.
Similar to Riley, Ostrom enjoys adventure in a variety of forms. She’s traveled to Mexico and been an Oregon Coast campground host.
The warmish weather helped convince her that 2020 was the year to add a winter dip to that list.
“I just want something different, a change of pace,” she said.
Ostrom’s goal for the day mirrored what Harley Davis, 63, of Lewiston, wanted — a novel way to start the decade. He was dressed up for the occasion wearing a white, sheepskin shawl that looked so soft people he didn’t know asked if they could touch it.
When he lived in Texas, he liked to swim in the winter, but Wednesday was his first time pursuing that hobby in this region.
“It’s very invigorating,” he said. “Every cell of your body is awakened.”
