BOISE — Saying it’s time to “restore balance” in the Idaho Statehouse, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad filed paperwork Thursday to run as a write-in candidate for governor.
“I decided to run because Idaho is rapidly moving further and further towards extremism, and Idaho voters deserve a choice in whether or not that’s the direction they want to go,” Rognstad said during a brief news conference on the Statehouse steps.
About a dozen people attended the event, including former Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff, who is serving as Rognstad’s campaign treasurer.
Former Democratic Congressmen Larry LaRocco and Walt Minnick were also there offering their support.
Rognstad pointed to Gov. Brad Little’s signing of two controversial anti-abortion bills Wednesday as an example why Idaho should move away from the one-party dominance Republicans have enjoyed for nearly 30 years.
“Just yesterday, Gov. Little signed an anti-choice bill that criminalized women, doctors and nurses — a bill he himself believes to be unconstitutional,” he said. “(The bill) weakens our liberties because it gives more rights to the family of a rapist than it does to the survivor herself. But he signed it anyway, because he’s afraid of standing up to the extremists in his own party in the primary.”
Before he can take the fight to Republicans, though, Rognstad has to win the Democratic nomination in the May 17 gubernatorial primary.
That relatively straightforward task turned into a more difficult write-in campaign two weeks ago, when Rognstad muffed his initial candidate paperwork.
He didn’t file his declaration of candidacy until the last day of the candidate filing period. The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office rejected the paperwork because he was running as a Democrat, but was registered to vote as a Republican. He changed his registration online, but not until after the filing deadline passed.
That left Stephen Heidt, of Marsing, as the only Democrat on the official candidate list. Heidt hasn’t filed any campaign finance reports and doesn’t appear to be actively campaigning.
Rognstad initially blasted the secretary of state’s decision, threatening a lawsuit and saying “a Republican secretary of state worked with a Republican attorney general to illegally prevent a Democratic candidate from running for governor.”
He took a different approach Thursday, saying after 15 years of public service, “one thing I’ve learned about leadership is that you have to acknowledge when you make a mistake.”
“Let me be clear: I take full responsibility for filing my (first) candidate declaration on the last day and not verifying my party affiliation,” he said. “Next time I will file earlier and verify my registration, as I did this morning.”
Write-in candidates have until 5 p.m. today to file for office.
While describing himself as a proud Democrat, Rognstad said he chose to register as a Republican because in Bonner County the Republican primary is often the only time voters have a choice over who represents them.
“Having a choice in the electoral process is critical for the health and durability of democracy, and I take it very seriously,” he said.
In order to succeed as a write-in candidate, Rognstad will need to get at least 1,000 write-in votes, as well as more votes than Heidt.
Perhaps fortunately, the spelling of his name doesn’t have to be exactly right for the vote to count.
“We always go off of intent,” said Chad Houck, chief deputy secretary of state.
Idaho Code 34-1203 indicates that “when a ballot is sufficiently plain to determine therefrom a part of the voter’s intention, it shall be the duty of the (election) judges to count such part.”
Nevertheless, Rognstad said his write-in campaign will try to familiarize voters with his name.
“Maybe we’ll come up with a jingle,” he said.
