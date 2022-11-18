Results are closing in as the auditor’s office continues to tally votes for the Nov. 8 general election, with a little more than 1,000 ballots are left to count.
The Rosalia city street levy has flipped and is now appearing to be winning, with 126 votes in favor, or 52.3%, to 115 votes opposed, or 47.7%. All other county levies look like they will pass.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s taxpayer bond continues to show majority favor, with 5,092 votes in favor, or 75.9%, to 1,612 votes opposed, or 24%, according to Thursday’s updated election results.