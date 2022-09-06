Sam Hunter work makes splash in Venice

Director Darren Aronofsky, from left, Brendan Fraser and Sam Hunter pose for photographers at the photo call for the film “The Whale” during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sunday. The screenplay for the film was written by Hunter, a Moscow native and University of Idaho graduate.

 Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

For the past decade, Sam Hunter’s story about a kind, gravely obese English professor trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter has drawn deeply emotional responses from theatre audiences from Idaho to New York.

This time, the response came at the Venice Film Festival.

Hunter, a playwright born and raised in Moscow, watched as comeback-minded actor Brendan Fraser received a more than six-minute standing ovation Sunday night after the world premiere of “The Whale” at the venerable Italian film festival.

