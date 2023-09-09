LEWISTON — The 89th Lewiston Roundup on Friday night saved the best for last as fans cheered and stomped their feet for the bucking bulls as cowboys held on for eight seconds.

The crowd of 5,074 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds was a sea of pink as attendees came to support the Gina Quesenberry Foundation, an organization that helps local families battling breast cancer, and watch the rodeo events.

Bull riding was the last event of the night, and fans got wild in the stands during the excitement.

