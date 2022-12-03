School district aims to be ‘safe spot’ for students

The Moscow School District decided its staff should not discuss the recent Moscow murders in classrooms in order to keep school a “safe spot” for students, the superintendent said Friday.

Greg Bailey joined professionals from local health care, religious and academic organizations in a roundtable organized by the Latah Recovery Center. The roundtable participants talked about the resources available to community members who may be affected by the recent tragedy.

Bailey said the school district decided not to discuss with its students the Nov. 13 murders that took the lives of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The district will “watch the kids and listen to the parents,” Bailey said, but it wants to provide some normalcy to the students.

