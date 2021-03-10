Voters in four school districts in Latah County have approved supplemental levies in Tuesday’s special election, providing a boost to maintenance and operations budgets in their respective districts.
In Troy, residents voted 164 to 39 in favor of its one-year $995,000 maintenance and operations levy. The levy will cost property owners in the district about $546 annually per $100,000 of assessed property value and is a dollar-for-dollar continuation of a levy that has been in place for at least five years.
Another extension on an existing levy was approved by voters in the Kendrick Joint School District. Approved by 80.79 percent of voters, or 131 to 69 votes, the $1.62 million levy will fuel maintenance and operations in the district for another two years, at an annual rate of $485.84 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
In the Potlatch School District, voters approved a one-year supplemental levy worth $1.65 million — a decrease from its existing $1.75 million levy — with 374 voting for and 255 voting against.
The Genesee Joint School District’s one-year supplemental levy was approved with a vote of 155 for and 61 against. The measure is worth about $985,000 and represents a less than 1 percent increase on a levy approved in 2020. Property owners will pay an estimated $447.70 per $100,000 of assessed property value to support the measure.
Idaho’s next special election will take place May 18. Early voting for that election begins May 3 and ends May 14 at 5 p.m.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.