Several schools in Idaho and Washington have levies on the ballot for the Feb. 14 and March 14 elections.
Washington residents will have a special election Feb. 14. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or deposited in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The following school districts have educational programs and operation levy, which funds the costs that operates the school district:
Lamont School District: starting rate of $2.59 per $1,000 of assessed value for a total $132,000 levy for two years.
Colton School District: $2.26 per $1,000 assessed value for a total $398,947 levy for one year.
Oakesdale School District: $3.68 per $1,000 assessed value for a total $667,000 levy for four years.
Residents in Idaho will be able to vote on supplemental levies or plant facility reserve fund levies, which pay for the expenses of maintaining and operating the school district, including safety and health of buildings.
Genesee School District: $442.46 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for a total $1,185,000 levy for one year.
Kendrick Joint School District: plant facility reserve fund – $28.70 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for a total $60,000 levy for five years; supplemental levy – $358.79 per $100,000 for a total $750,000 levy for two years.
Potlatch School District: $408.60 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for a total $1,600,000 levy for one year.
Absentee ballots can be requested at voteidaho.gov or at the county courthouse through March 3. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 14 and early voting can be done through March 10.