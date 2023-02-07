Several schools in Idaho and Washington have levies on the ballot for the Feb. 14 and March 14 elections.

Washington residents will have a special election Feb. 14. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or deposited in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The following school districts have educational programs and operation levy, which funds the costs that operates the school district:

Lamont School District: starting rate of $2.59 per $1,000 of assessed value for a total $132,000 levy for two years.