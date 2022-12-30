Ed Schriever, the soon-to-be retired director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, already has a new gig lined up.

On Thursday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced he is appointing Schriever to represent Idaho on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. He will replace Jim Yost, who is retiring after 15 years on the council.

The body was established by the Northwest Power Act of 1980. The law tasked the council with authoring a regional plan for a reliable and affordable supply of electrical power and to ensure that fish and wildlife in the Columbia River basin are not unduly harmed by the federal dams that produce much of the region’s electricity.

