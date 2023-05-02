‘Helping people is the biggest thing’

Latah County Deputy Scott Mikolajczyk retiring after 28 years with the county, stands in front of his police vehicle for a photo Monday.

 Anthony Kuipers/Daily News

Deputy Scott Mikolajczyk sat in his patrol vehicle Monday at the Latah County Courthouse and said what he says every day to the dispatcher when he is about to sign off from work: “Latah 325.”

Only this day was different. After 28 years with the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, this was Mikolajczyk’s final day in uniform.

As is tradition when a law enforcement officer retires, his coworkers went on the radio and thanked him for his service. His wife, Kim Mikolajczyk, was at his side.

Tags

Recommended for you