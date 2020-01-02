Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.