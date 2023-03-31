Second UI-built affordable house in the works

A digital rendering of a house on Palouse River Drive is shown. Moscow Housing Trust is partnering with University of Idaho students to design and build the 2-bedroom affordable home this year in Moscow.

When Moscow Housing Trust director Nils Peterson looked at the data, he saw a gap between what type of homes lower-income residents need and what’s available.

According to data from Latah County, he found three-quarters of available homes are three- and four-bedroom houses.

According to a 2018 Moscow citizen survey, the vast majority of local households with an income of $35,000 to $50,000 have only one or two people living in them.