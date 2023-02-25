The new Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories circuit board facility in Moscow will begin operating next week, the company announced Friday.

The 162,000-square-foot facility on U.S. Highway 95 in south Moscow will fabricate printed circuit boards used in SEL products that protect and monitor electric power systems around the world. Construction on the facility began in 2021.

The company will employ 60 people in the facility. They include a variety of engineering roles, such as chemical, mechanical, software and computer-aided manufacturing. It will also have equipment operators and maintenance workers.

