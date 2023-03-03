SEL opposes plans for biodiesel plant in Pullman

Edmund O. Schweitzer III

The Palouse’s largest private employer submitted a letter in opposition to a proposal to develop a biodiesel plant that would be partially within Pullman’s city limits.

As the Port of Whitman County continues to move forward with plans for the biodiesel plant, more concerns from the community have arisen. The proposed 550,000-square-foot facility would be placed partly within Pullman’s western city limits, near residential areas. Some Pullman residents are apprehensive of the idea and have made their objections known at the port’s meetings.

The port’s commissioners received an email Wednesday from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories President and founder Ed Schweitzer. The letter stated the company disapproves of the plan as the port is pursuing the project “quietly and quickly” while denying the public the opportunity to understand and comment. The letter also says taxpayers “should not be unwitting sponsors of a private adventure.”