LOWELL — Work on a rock slide on the Selway River Road about 4 miles east of Lowell is progressing slowly but the road remains closed to through traffic.
Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Road District, said Wednesday the contractors, Debco Construction of Orofino, had opened one lane last week to allow people to retrieve their campers. The road was closed again and since then crews have been placing “soil nails,” which are steel rods that are anchored into the rock to reinforce the base of the slide.
The popular recreation route was blocked shut July 15 by several large boulders and other debris, trapping people who live behind the slide and several others who were camping.