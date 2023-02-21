Senate committee passes bill to ban sex ed before fifth grade

Ben Toews

The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 Monday to pass legislation prohibiting sex education of all types before fifth grade.

SB 1071 would prohibit instruction related to human sexuality, sexual orientation or gender identity to students in grades below fifth grade.

“The goal is to maintain children’s innocence during the most vulnerable and formative years of their life,” bill sponsor Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, told the committee.