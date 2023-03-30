BOISE — The Senate voted Wednesday 28-7 to override the governor’s veto on sweeping property tax legislation. Members of the chamber also voted unanimously to approve a trailer bill that fixes some of the issues the governor had with HB 292.

Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said of the trailer, “I think it’s a good change that’s brought forward, I think it’s needed.”

The House on Thursday introduced the trailer, voted to pass it and approved an override of the veto of HB 292. It takes a two-thirds majority of both chambers to override a governor’s veto.

