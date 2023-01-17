BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws.

Herndon’s proposal to removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans was the only one the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce.

Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer fetuses “equal protection” under the law to King’s civil rights efforts.

