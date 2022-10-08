Idaho tax collections came in slightly under forecast in September for a fifth consecutive month — the longest stretch of misses in at least four years.

Nevertheless, revenues through the first three months of fiscal 2023 are still up 7.5% or $93.5 million compared to the same period last year, according to figures released Friday by the Idaho Division of Financial Management.

The October revenue report indicates the state collected more than $532 million in general fund taxes last month. That includes $209 million in sales tax, $173.5 million in individual income tax and another $123.9 million in corporate income taxes.

