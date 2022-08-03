Contractors have been working on developing and reconstructing roadways in Pullman. Below are updates on some of the projects happening around town.

Terre View Roundabout at North Fairway Road

Work on Terre View Drive has been in progress since May 9 and will continue until Aug. 19. The project has received funding from Transportation Improvement Board state grants, amounting to approximately $840,000, and $385,000 from the city of Pullman arterial streets budget. The project is estimated to cost around $1,225,000, according to the city of Pullman’s website.

