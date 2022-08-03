Contractors have been working on developing and reconstructing roadways in Pullman. Below are updates on some of the projects happening around town.
Terre View Roundabout at North Fairway Road
Work on Terre View Drive has been in progress since May 9 and will continue until Aug. 19. The project has received funding from Transportation Improvement Board state grants, amounting to approximately $840,000, and $385,000 from the city of Pullman arterial streets budget. The project is estimated to cost around $1,225,000, according to the city of Pullman’s website.
The plan was started to limit left turns and upgrade stormwater and water utilities, along with promoting pedestrian route safety.
Utility improvements are 100% complete as of last Wednesday, and the roundabout concrete channelization is around 90% complete, according to Pullman’s website.
Terre View Drive, Northwood Drive and North Fairway Road intersections will be closed from Tuesday through Aug. 11. The closure will start at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and continue through the morning of Aug. 11 as the city completes final paving at the site, according to Pullman’s website.
Pullman Public Works Director Shawn Kohtz said in a news release the complete closure will allow the paving to be completed more quickly and the roundabout to be opened before Washington State University students move in.
Detours will direct drivers around these roads while construction ensues. Traffic will shift to the north side of Terre View Drive and possible minor flagger-control delays may occur. Northwood Drive will be closed from Terre View Drive to the entrance of Northwood Manor Apartments.
This roundabout is one of two being constructed in Pullman. The other is at the intersection of Albion Road and Washington State Route 27.
This project began July 18 and will run until Sept. 30. The plan is funded by the arterial streets budget, estimated to cost around $1,257,000, according to Pullman’s website.
Contractor Motley-Motley Inc. are resurfacing many street segments on Sunnyside Hill, such as Center Street from Itami Drive to City View Street, City View Street from Fountain Street to the north end of the public right-of-way limit as well as Dawnview Court from City View to the end of cul-de-sac. Along with resurfacing these roads, other miscellaneous work will happen like installing a traffic circle, utility cover adjustments and concrete sidewalk and gutter construction, according to Pullman’s website.
Streets that are being resurfaced will be closed to through traffic during this project. Residents on these streets can still work areas but are advised to drive cautiously, the city said.
Pioneer Hill neighborhood will see concrete sidewalk repairs from Aug. 4 to Oct. 28. The city hired Know Concrete LLC, a Lewiston-based company to remove and replace sidewalks along this strip.
The project is scheduled in four parts: In schedule A, sidewalk repairs will happen on the south section of Pioneer Hill; during schedule B, miscellaneous sidewalk repairs will occur within city limits; schedule C includes repairs on two concrete driveways to Fire Station 1; and schedule D will install a rectangular, rapid-flashing beacon system to the intersection of Colorado and Ruby streets, according to Pullman’s website.
Streets will remain open to through traffic while this project occurs. If a sidewalk is marked next to resident homes, vehicles should be parked 15 feet away for about 10 days. Construction will happen between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during this project timeline.