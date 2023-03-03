BOISE — A bill restricting “sexual exhibitions,” which opponents viewed as largely attacking drag shows and freedom of expression, will head to the House floor.

House State Affairs approved the bill Thursday morning; Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, will sponsor it on the House floor.

The bill’s author, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti, said the bill wasn’t specifically targeting drag shows, although the majority of the testimony and discussion revolved around drag performances.