The trial for Moscow quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is still set for Oct. 2 even as both the defense and prosecution continue to argue over evidence and Kohberger’s grand jury indictment.

Kohberger was present Friday in Latah County District Court for a five-hour hearing to discuss a number of issues, including the defense’s claims that there is still evidence the prosecution needs to disclose, Kohberger’s alibi defense and allegations of irregularities with the grand jury indictment.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

