BOISE — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn’t approve spending it.

It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. But it can be a significant amount for some Idaho cities.

Many elected officials at the 16 small cities are volunteers or receive token payments. Some officials said they have been confused about allowed uses for the money or strings attached. Others said the cost of administering and tracking the money outweighs the benefit. Some didn’t appear to have the staff or expertise to evaluate federal guidelines for using the money. One mayor said the city declined because they didn’t want to declare a health emergency and impose a mask mandate, neither of which was required.

